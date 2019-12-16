Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Nun Accused Of Sexually Abusing Student For Years At Area School
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Breaking Window At Area Home, Possession of Drugs, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County man was arrested after allegedly smashing a window at an area home, police say.
An Ulster County man was arrested after allegedly smashing a window at an area home, police say. Photo Credit: File

An Ulster County man was arrested following a disturbance at a home and smashing out a window, police said.

Kevin A. Schoonmaker, 32, of Kerhonkson, was arrested around 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, after the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call on Samsonville Road in Kerhonkson, said Det. Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found that Schoonmaker had fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time after, Markiewicz said.

An investigation found that Schoonmaker allegedly illegally possessed a number of prescription pills and had smashed out a window in a residence.

Schoonmaker was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital for treatment and was later charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief, Markiewicz said.

The department was assisted by the New York State Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.