Man Nabbed For Armed Carjacking In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for an alleged carjacking at gunpoint.

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, in Orange County in the area of William and Ann streets in the City of Newburgh, police said.

Responding officers determined that City of Newburgh resident Kaheem Walker, age 40, threatened to shoot a male victim and then stole his vehicle, police said.

Patrol Officers quickly located and arrested Walker. The stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Kaheem Walker was charged with Robbery held pending his arraignment.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this robbery is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

