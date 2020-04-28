Man Nabbed Driving BMW With Stolen Tags After Tossing Trash Out Window, Police Say

A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving a vehicle with stolen tags after he was stopped for making a U-turn and throwing garbage out of the car.

Johnathan Sklan, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 2:18 a.m., Sunday, April 26, following a traffic stop on Hommelville Road in Saugerties, Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph Sinagra.

According to the chief, officers pulled over a 1991 BMW after watching it allegedly make a U-turn while throwing garbage out of the vehicle.

At the time of the stop, the vehicle was bearing a Delaware registration. A file check of the vehicle registration revealed that the license plates had been reported stolen off another vehicle in New York City in February 2019, Sinagra said.

Sklan was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle, unsafe lane change, throwing trash on a highway, and making an improper U-turn.

He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at later date.

