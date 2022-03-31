Man Menaces Victim With Gun During Dispute In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A gun-wielding Westchester man out on bail for a previous weapons charge was taken into police custody after allegedly menacing and making threats toward a neighbor with a handgun, authorities announced.

In Port Chester, police received a complaint at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, from a man who said that during the course of a confrontation with a person known to him, a handgun was displayed and threats were made.

It is alleged that the suspect, Port Chester resident Diego Orozco, age 29, proceeded to flee the scene in his vehicle after making the threat, which the complainant was able to describe, allowing investigators to put out a BOLO alert.

According to police, the alert was sent out to officers and nearby departments to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which was ultimately located leaving the City of White Plains near I-287.

Orozco was tracked down by members of the Rye and Port Chester police departments and stopped on the ramp entering the interstate.

A spokesperson for the Port Chester Police Department said that “the vehicle was stopped in traffic on the ramp and it was decided to box the vehicle in to avoid a possible car chase and to protect the motorists (behind the vehicle).”

During the subsequent stop, police said that Orozco was caught hunching down inside his vehicle in an effort to conceal or reach for something - and after multiple commands, he exited his car and was taken into custody.

While investigating the vehicle, officers found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun concealed under the driver’s seat.

Orozco - who is out on bail pending weapons charges from a previous incident - was remanded to the Westchester County Jail. No charges have been announced.

“The officers involved in this vehicle stop and subsequent recovery of the firearm, showed great professionalism, training, restraint, and teamwork to apprehend this armed and dangerous person,” the spokesperson said.

“Special thanks to Real-Time Crime Center for providing up-to-date information on the suspect vehicle, which helped in the recovery of the vehicle and apprehension of the suspect.

“One less illegal gun on the streets makes the village a little safer.”

