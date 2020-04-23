Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Menaces Two With Hammer During Fight Over Rent Money, Police Say

An area man was arrested after allegedly threatening two others with a hammer.
An area man was arrested after allegedly threatening two others with a hammer. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening two people with a hammer during a fight over rent money.

Ulster County resident Adan A. Aguilar-Martinez, of the Village of Saugerties, was arrested on Tuesday, April 21, after Saugerties Police responded to a report of a fight in progress on Livingston Street, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they interviewed Aguilar-Martinez and the two reported victims, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said. The victims told officers that Aguilar-Martinez had started an argument with them over rent money.

During the argument, Aguilar-Martinez, who was allegedly drunk, reportedly pushed one of the victims and then displayed a hammer and threatened the two victims with harm, Sinagra said.

Aguilar-Martinez was taken into custody and processed on two counts of menacing and one count of harassment.

He was virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance upon the court issuing an order of protection on behalf of the victims.

