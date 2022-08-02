Man Killed, Officer Injured In Head-On Area Crash, Police Say

A 49-year-old man was killed and an officer injured during a two-vehicle head-on crash.

It happened in Dutchess County shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Beacon.

Derron E. Holmes, of Beacon, was killed in the crash involving a Subaru Outback and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police Department, Holmes was driving the Subaru in the area of Fishkill Avenue in Beacon, when he collided head-on with the Jeep.

When officers arrived on the scene, Holmes was not breathing and did not have a pulse. First aid was performed before he was transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Johnson said.

The second driver of the Jeep suffered from pain in multiple areas of his body. He was transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center by Beacon Volunteer Ambulance and later released, Johnson said.

The roadway was closed for traffic in order to reconstruct the accident which was being completed by the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

While the road was closed, a City of Beacon Police Officer was seated in the driver seat of his marked patrol vehicle with the emergency lights activated when he was rear-ended by a Ford Bronco, Johnson said.

The Bronco continued traveling North on Fishkill Avenue and struck the rear of an unoccupied tow truck where it finally came to rest.

The driver of the Bronco was identified as Joseph M. Jarossy, age 49, of Glenham.

Jarossy declined medical attention and was arrested by the New York State Police where he was charged with DWI and refusal to submit to a breath test as well as miscellaneous vehicle and traffic citations related to the accident.

The Beacon Police officer was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Ambulanz where he was evaluated and released.

The fatal accident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

