Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Breaking News: Person Shot At Rockland Residence
Police & Fire

Joe Lombardi
The Taconic Parkway near Hortontown Hill Road in Kent.
The Taconic Parkway near Hortontown Hill Road in Kent. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway  in Putnam County.

It happened on Monday, Aug. 17 at around 1:30 p.m. in the town of Kent.

Robert J. Costabile, 69, of Valhalla, was operating a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the northbound side near Hortontown Hill Road when, for unknown reasons, was unable to negotiate a curve and lost control before leaving the roadway, state police said.

Costabile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This investigation remains ongoing. 

