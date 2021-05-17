Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bear Mountain Parkway

A Hudson Valley man died following a single-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

Dutchess County resident Gary Malstrom Sr., age 67, of East Fishkill, was killed around 6:40 p.m., Saturday, May 15 on the Bear Moutain Parkway in the town of Cortlandt, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

A preliminary investigation indicates Malstrom, who was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on the parkway when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guide rail, Hicks said.

Malstrom was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Mohegan Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Mohegan Fire Department was also on scene rendering aid.

The investigation remains ongoing.

