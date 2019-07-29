Man Killed In Crash Between Car, Motorcycle In Area

A 58-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 in Orange County at the intersection of Route 209 and Route 80 (Neversink Drive) in the town of Deerpark.

An investigation revealed that a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 209 making a left turn onto Route 80 when it was struck by a 2014 Harley Davidson that was traveling north on Route 209, state police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, William L. Fichthorn, 58, of Monticello, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Civic and the two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.