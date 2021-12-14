Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Six, Including Police Officer In Hudson Valley, Charged In Sex Trafficking, Bribery Scheme
Police & Fire

Man Killed By Falling Tree In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the incident occurred.
The area where the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has died after a tree fell on him while he was working in Northern Westchester.

The unidentified 61-year-old was killed around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, on Farm Walk Road in Yorktown, police said.

When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they found the man in the backyard of the resident, unconscious not breathing after the tree fell on top of him, according to the Yorktown Police.

Yorktown Police and a Yorktown firefighter began CPR until medics arrived,  police said.

The man was transported to Hudson Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries, they added.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the incident with the assistance of OSHA. 

The man's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.