Man Killed After SUV Makes Illegal U-Turn In Hit-Run Route 9W Crash, Police Say

A 62-year-old man was killed after an SUV made an illegal U-turn in an overnight hit-and-run crash, state police said.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at about 8:20 p.m. in Orange County on Route 9W in the Town of Highlands near the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The crash occurred when a tan or beige colored SUV traveling northbound attempted to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes of travel, according to police.

A motorcycle operated by George R. Guy, of Highland Falls, was also traveling northbound on 9W in the passing lane and was unable to avoid the action of the SUV and subsequently collided into the driver's side of the SUV, police said. George Guy was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. After the collision, the SUV fled the scene.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300, reference case #9182887. Information that is provided may be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.