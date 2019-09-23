Man Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment, Into Water

A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the car went down an embankment before becoming partially submerged in water.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday. Sept. 22 in Orange County.

State police from Monroe responded to Karlsburg Road in the village of Kiryas Joel in the town of Palm Tree for a report of a vehicle overturned in the water.

An investigation revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, operated by Jacob Farkas, of Kiryas Joel, was traveling east on Karlsburg Road when the vehicle veered across the roadway and down an embankment along the north side, police said.

The vehicle overturned and came to rest onto its roof partially submerged underwater.

Kiryas Joel Fire and EMS responded and extricated Farkas from the vehicle. He was unresponsive and transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Monroe Fire Department SCUBA responded and conducted a further search of the area for any other possible victims with negative results. There was no indication that there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

