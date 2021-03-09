Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Feds Arrest Area Man Seen With Trump Aide Roger Stone Before Capitol Riot
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Being Hit By Van Driven By Rockland Resident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The identity of a man killed while walking along I-95 in Pelham has been released by the New York State Police.
The identity of a man killed while walking along I-95 in Pelham has been released by the New York State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police have released the identity of a man who was killed while walking along I-95.

Luis G. Izarra Ampuero, age 63, of New Rochelle, was killed around 5:32 a.m., Monday, March 8, when the New York State Police received a report from NYPD of a pedestrian struck by a delivery van in the southbound lanes of I-95 just north of Exit 14 in the town of Pelham, said the New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the pedestrian was struck at approximately 5:12 a.m., and FDNY Ambulance initially responded and treated Izarra Ampuero, who was declared dead at 5:35 a.m. 

Nam I. Kim, age 53, of Tappan, was the driver of the  1983 Chevrolet van, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation. 

Police did not know why Izarra Ampuero was walking along the highway. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.