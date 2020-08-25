Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Five States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, One Territory Added
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Orange County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on a stretch of I-84.
A man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on a stretch of I-84. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on a stretch of I-84.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 in Orange County near exit 36 in the Town of Newburgh, state police said.

An investigation revealed that Robert G. Walker. 66, of Sykesville, Pennsylvania, was traveling west in the right lane and pulling a trailer, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his motorcycle, according to police.

Walker was ejected from the motorcycle, striking the guardrail on the southern side of the roadway, said police. 

Walker was transported by the Town of Newburgh Volunteer Ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Newburgh Police Department and Town of Newburgh EMS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.