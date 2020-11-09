Man Killed After Being Dragged By Tractor-Trailer Down Main Street In Area

A pedestrian was dragged to death after climbing under a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

The New Paltz Police Department received a report of an accident involving a pedestrian shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 near the area of the Wallkill Bridge.

Upon arrival, responding officers found the pedestrian dead in the road after being dragged down Main Street under the tractor-trailer, which continued onto Route 299.

Police were able to locate the driver, who was stopped on Libertyville Road near the intersection of Route 299 in New Paltz.

According to police, the investigation found that the pedestrian had climbed under the tractor-trailer without the driver’s knowledge while the truck was stopped in traffic.

When the driver began traveling, the pedestrian became dislodged, caught under the trailer, and dragged down the street to his death.

Police noted that the driver was interviewed by investigators and was fully cooperative.

The investigation showed he is not at fault and that no charges will be filed against him.

The investigation into the fatal incident led to the closure of Main Street from Front Street to Springtown Road until approximately 9 p.m. as police processed the scene and collected evidence.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.