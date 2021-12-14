Man Issued 75 Tickets After Chase In Region, State Police Say

A man is behind bars after being issued 75 tickets at one time for allegedly fleeing from police during a routine traffic stop in New York State.

Albany County resident Timothy Hall, age 41, of Slingerlands, was arrested around 1:45 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, following the incident which began in the town of Catskill in Greene County, said the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers spotted a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling west on West Main Street in the town of Catskill with several violations.

Troopers stopped the vehicle on West Main Street near the intersection of State Route 9W. As troopers approached the vehicle, Hall put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike a police vehicle as he fled the scene, Nevel said.

Troopers pursued the vehicle for approximately 20 miles with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour, state police said.

Hall eventually pulled the vehicle into a driveway on County Route 67 and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

In addition to the 75 tickets for traffic violations, Hall was charged with:

Assault

Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle

Obstruction of governmental administration

Reckless driving

DWI

Hall was arraigned in the Town of Athens Court and remanded to Greene County Jail.

