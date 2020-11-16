Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: School District In Rockland Goes Remote Till Next Year
Police & Fire

Man Issued 45 Tickets After Police Chase, Crash In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police troopers issued 45 tickets to a man who went on a high-speed chase in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police troopers issued 45 tickets to a man who went on a high-speed chase in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: File

New York State Police troopers issued dozens of tickets to a Hudson Valley driver who took them on a short midday chase before being apprehended following a rollover crash.

Troopers attempted to stop the driver of a white Mazda CX-5 on I-84 in Orange County at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Montgomery for speeding, police said.

According to police, the driver - later identified as Middletown resident Chandler Riggin - failed to comply and proceeded to speed a way through a u-turn on I-84 and drove west.

While attempting to elude the troopers, police said the Mazda sideswiped a Toyota Camry, which caused Riggin to overturn his vehicle near exit 119.

Police said that troopers took Riggin and his passenger, Greenville resident Brittany Tobin into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Following his arrest, Riggin was issued a total of 45 tickets, including citations for speeding, driving on the shoulder, and failure to comply.

Additionally, Riggin, 21, was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Obstruction of governmental administration;
  • Fleeing a police officer;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Criminal contempt;
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Tobin, 22, was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Obstruction of governmental administration;
  • Resisting arrest.

Both Riggin and Tobin were arraigned in the Montgomery Town Court and released. They are scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.