Police & Fire

Man Intentionally Strikes Victim With Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police
New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly intentionally hitting another man with a vehicle during an argument.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 2 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn on State Route 9W in the town of Lloyd, according to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel. 

When state police arrived on the scene they found the victim, identified as Alan S. Hanson Jr, age 22, of Lloyd. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that Hanson was in a verbal altercation with Dutchess County resident Matthew Hutton, age 34, of Poughkeepsie, Nevel said.

During the argument, Hutton entered a 2010 Audi and intentionally struck Hanson with the vehicle pinning him against a 19999 Jeep Cherokee causing a laceration to Hanson’s left thigh and causing damage to the Jeep, he added.

Hutton then left the area. Hanson was treated by Mobile Life at the scene and transported to Mid-Hudson Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hours later around 4 a.m., Hutton went to the Town of Lloyd Police Department to report his involvement in the altercation. 

He was transported to the State Police barracks in Highland where he was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal contempt
  • Aggravated family offense
  • Criminal mischief
  • Assault with intent to cause physical injury

Hutton was arraigned in the Town of Lloyd Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail.

