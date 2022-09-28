Man In Vehicle Wanted In Shooting Incident Apprehended After Pursuit In Hudson Valley

A man wanted by the NYPD for a shooting incident is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a highway chase through the region.

The incident began at around 4:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Northern Westchester, when Yorktown Police spotted the suspect’s vehicle heading northbound on the Taconic State Parkway.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored their commands and continued heading north before exiting at Bryant Pond Road, police said.

After exiting the highway, the driver proceeded through a gas station near the exit and then got back on the northbound parkway.

He again ignored the lights and sirens of both police and Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies who had joined the pursuit, police said.

The vehicle continued north before exiting at Pudding Street in Putnam Valley.

Police found the suspect’s car a short time later parked at a home on Lake Shore Drive.

Officers from multiple agencies, including New York State Police, as well as the Carmel, Kent, and Yorktown police departments set up a perimeter in the area and located the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Police identified him as 40-year-old Shyvarie Hernandez, of the Bronx.

He was charged with misdemeanor unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, along with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

After being processed at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez was released with an appearance ticket to Putnam Valley Court.

The vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s office and held as evidence for the NYPD.

