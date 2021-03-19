Man Held After Fighting With Police, Caught With Gun In Jacket In Area, Police Say

A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in the area in which he allegedly fought with state police and had a loaded weapon in his coat pocket.

Sullivan County resident Perris Marks, age 28, of Monticello, was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, after being state police spotted a 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling on High Street in the village of Monticello in violation of a vehicle and traffic law, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the stop, troopers learned that Marks had an active warrant for his arrest from the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

While attempting to take him into custody he began to fight with the troopers. He was eventually taken into custody. Troopers located a loaded handgun in his coat pocket, Nevel said.

Marks was charged with

Criminal possession of a loaded firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon/previous conviction

Criminal possessions of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

Marks was arraigned by Village Justice Glass of the Village of Monticello Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail with no bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.