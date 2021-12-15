Contact Us
Man From Region Caught Stealing Copper Pipes, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joshua Whidbee
Joshua Whidbee Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A man from the region was arrested after allegedly being caught in the basement of a housing complex sawing off copper pipes.

Sullivan County resident Joshua Whidbee, age 44, of Monticello, was nabbed on Monday, Dec. 13, after the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary.

According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Sunny Forest Bungalow Colony on Liberty Road in the town of Thompson.

Once on the scene, deputies and backup units from the Monticello Police Department found an open door at Unit #2, Chaboty said.

 When they searched the residence they found Whidbee in the basement removing copper pipes with a saw. Whidbee fled the basement and a brief foot chase ensued across the parking lot of the colony, Chaboty said.

He was intercepted by a Sheriff’s detective unit that had just arrived on the scene and taken into custody, he added.

Whidbee, who is on parole, was charged with: 

  • Burglary
  • Criminal mischief
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of burglary tools

He was arraigned before Thompson Town Justice Martin Miller and sent to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff asks residents to remain vigilant this holiday season and report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.

