Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's Timing For Massive Nor'easter Bringing Damaging Winds That Could Knock Out Power
Police & Fire

Man Found Shot On Street In Hudson Valley Dies, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area the victim was found.
The area the victim was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man who was found with bullets wounds to his torso after police responded to a call for shots fired on a city street has died.

The incident took place in the city of Poughkeepsie around 3:55 a.m., Sunday, April 17.

The victim, a 29-year-old Poughkeepsie resident, was found shot in the torso in front of 135 Mill St., said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery but died later in the morning, Clark said.

At the time of the shooting, there were numerous people in the area, Clark added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.