Man Found Shot Inside Vehicle In Area

Police are investigating the shooting of an area man found shot inside a vehicle.

Police were alerted to the crime in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, when officers responded to a Shot Spotter notification in the City of Newburgh in the area of 32 Roe Street.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man in his late 20s sitting inside of a vehicle and he had been shot several times, said City of Newburgh Police Det. L. Joseph Burns.

Officers began lifesaving measures and he was eventually transported to a nearby hospital. From there he was transported to a hospital in Westchester County where he is listed in critical condition.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

