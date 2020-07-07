Man Found Drunk In Vehicle Taken From Area Business Without Permission, Police Say

A man who took a car from a business without permission was found drunk and sleeping behind the wheel, police said.

Officers in Ulster County responded to the Town of Saugerties Highway Department on Churchland Road at approximately midnight on Sunday, July 5, where there were reports of an intoxicated man asleep in a car.

At the scene, police said that the officers found Saugerties resident Mark Civitarese, 22, in the driver’s seat of a running car, sleeping.

After being woken up, police said that Civitarese refused to submit to a breathalyzer, and he was taken into custody. Further investigation found that the vehicle Civitarese was found asleep in had been taken from an area business without the owners’ consent or knowledge.

Civitarese was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test, and consuming an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. Following his arraignment, Civitarese was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to respond to the charges.

Police noted that additional criminal charges against Civitarese are pending.

