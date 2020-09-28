Man Found Dead Outside Bank In Area

A man was found dead, slumped in the bushes against the side of a bank in the area.

The body was discovered at approximately 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in Ulster County.

According to Village of Ellenville Police, police were called when the unconscious and unresponsive man was found outside the Sterling National Bank.

CPR was administered by police to the man, identified as 39-year-old John J. Skiff, of Ellenville, then by paramedics from the Ellenville Rescue Squad.

The man was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m. An autopsy will be performed at Kingston City Hospital to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

"While the victim's young age is concerning, at this point it does not appear that the victim died as the result of any foul play, and there is no indication to believe the death is suspicious in nature," said Village of Ellenville Police Chief Phillip Mattracion. "As is standard operating procedure in these cases, where no obvious cause of death can be determined, we must wait on the results of an autopsy and toxicology to make a conclusive determination."

