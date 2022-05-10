Contact Us
Man Found Dead On Bench At Supermarket Parking Lot In Region

Kathy Reakes
The Aldi grocery store where the man's body was found.
The Aldi grocery store where the man's body was found. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a bench in a grocery store parking lot in the region.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Aldi's at 121 Broadway in Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, no foul play is suspected; police are awaiting an autopsy as the investigation continues.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

