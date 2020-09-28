Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain During Wet, Warm Stretch
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead Near Diner, Gas Station In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The body of a 25-year-old man was found at the Citgo gas station inside a car next to the Quickway Diner.
The body of a 25-year-old man was found at the Citgo gas station inside a car next to the Quickway Diner. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A dead man was inside a car for hours before being located outside a gas station next to a Hudson Valley diner, police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Wallkill Police Sgt. Jeremy Warner observed a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the City gas station on Highway 17K near the Quickway Diner. 

Police said that the investigation into the suspicious vehicle found a 25-year-old Port Jervis resident inside “slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.”

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

On Facebook, the victim’s father posted on the Town of Wallkill Police Department’s page about the death.

“Thank you, everybody, for all the prays (sic) for my son,” he wrote. “My heart has been torn out, so many unanswered questions, but the biggest one is how the hell did my son sit in his car with it running and lights on . ....

“My poor son's body was there for almost 11 hours before he was found. Please please please anyone with any information please contact the Wallkill police department.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Wallkill Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (845) 692-6757.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.