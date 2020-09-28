Man Found Dead Near Diner, Gas Station In Area

A dead man was inside a car for hours before being located outside a gas station next to a Hudson Valley diner, police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Wallkill Police Sgt. Jeremy Warner observed a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the City gas station on Highway 17K near the Quickway Diner.

Police said that the investigation into the suspicious vehicle found a 25-year-old Port Jervis resident inside “slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.”

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

On Facebook, the victim’s father posted on the Town of Wallkill Police Department’s page about the death.

“Thank you, everybody, for all the prays (sic) for my son,” he wrote. “My heart has been torn out, so many unanswered questions, but the biggest one is how the hell did my son sit in his car with it running and lights on . ....

“My poor son's body was there for almost 11 hours before he was found. Please please please anyone with any information please contact the Wallkill police department.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Wallkill Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (845) 692-6757.

