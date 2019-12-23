Man Found Dead Inside Home Following Three-Alarm Fire

A man was found dead inside a home following a three-alarm fire.

The fire broke out around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20 in Sullivan County on Proctor Road in Lumberland, said Lumberland Fire Chief Eric Robles.

More than 10 fire department assisted Lumberland firefighters battling the flames and trucking in water because the nearest water source was some five miles away at an area elementary school, Robles said.

"We had lots of manpower," the chief said. "It was the lack of water that was the issue."

The man found dead inside the was the only person home at the time of the fire at the two-story home, Robles added.

Firefighters did not know the man was inside.

No other injuries were reported.

Robles said he could not release additional information because the fire, and death of the unidentified man was under investigation by the New York State Police, as well as the Sullivan County Fire Investigation Team.

