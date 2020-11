Police are investigating the discovery of a dead man at a park in the area.

Dominique Mesadieu, 50, of Spring Valley, was found around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, by a Spring Valley employee in Memorial Park, according to police.

While the investigation is still ongoing police said there is no indication of criminal activity, Spring Valley Police Det. Matthew Galli.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.