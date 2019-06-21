Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Summer Starts With Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Man Found Asleep Behind Wheel In Rockland Charged With DWI, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
North Middletown Road in Rockland County
North Middletown Road in Rockland County Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Rockland County man was arrested for alleged impaired driving after being busted by police asleep behind the wheel with the engine revving in the middle of the night.

Orangetown Police Officers were dispatched to a stretch of North Middletown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, when a passerby reported a man who was slumped over the wheel of the car in a parking lot with the engine still on.

Police said that responding officers found Pearl River resident Merrick Rhodes, 53, asleep behind the wheel of a 2005 Ford Taurus with the driver’s door open and the engine still running. It was further determined that Rhodes was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

Rhodes was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he refused to submit to a breathalyzer. Rhodes was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and released. Rhodes is scheduled to respond to the charges in Orangetown Justice Court on July 10.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.