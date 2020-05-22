Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Man Fatally Gunned Down In Nyack In Broad Daylight, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 32-year-old man was found shot to death on a street after police received a call reporting the shooting.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, in the area of South Midland Avenue, south of Depew Avenue, in Nyack, said the Orangetown Police.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim, an unidentified man from Haverstraw, with apparent gunshot injuries.

The victim was rushed to Nyack Hospital by Nyack Ambulance and Medic 5, where he was later pronounced dead, the police said.

Police did not offer additional information, but to say the incident was under investigation.

"The suspect fled the area after the shooting," police said. "We do not believe there is any additional threat-to the neighborhood but officers will continue to monitor the area."

Orangetown was assisted by the Clarkstown, South Nyack-Grandview, Haverstraw police departments, as well as the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information should contact the OPD at 845-359-3700 or 845-359-2121.

