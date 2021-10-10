Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Man Faces Felony DWI Charge After Hudson Valley Crash

Nicole Valinote
The area where the crash happened on Route 202 (Crompond Road) in Yorktown Heights.
The area where the crash happened on Route 202 (Crompond Road) in Yorktown Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while intoxicated in Northern Westchester.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, police responded to the area of 3303 Crompond Road (Route 202) in Yorktown following a report of a crash, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

Investigators found that the Cortlandt Manor man was driving while intoxicated and was reportedly driving without a court-ordered interlock device and while his driving privilege in the state was revoked for aggravated DWI, police said. 

Police said the man was arrested and taken to the Yorktown Police Department for arrest processing.

Further investigation revealed the man had driven with a BAC of .08 percent or more and had a previous aggravated DWI conviction in the past 10 years, police said.

Police did not release the man's name.

Authorities said the man was charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years
  • Driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08% or more
  • First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation 
  • Operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 21.

