Police & Fire

Man Enters Teenage Girl's Bedroom After Home Break-In, Police Say

Jonathan Martin
Jonathan Martin Photo Credit: Peekskill Police Department

A man broke into a Northern Westchester home and then entered a teenage girl's bedroom where he requested money, police say.

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 3 at about 2:25 a.m. in Peekskill on Seymour Lane,

Responding Peekskill Police officers found Jonathan Martin, a 27-year-old Peekskill resident, inside the living room of the occupied residence, according to Lt. Jack Galusha of the City of Peekskill Police Department.

An investigation then determined that Martin, who is unknown to the victims, forced entry to their home.

The girl managed to escape the bedroom to call 911, resulting in the police response.

Martin was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony.

During Martin’s arrest processing, it was discovered that he had on his person a coin purse and its contents, which was later identified as the property of a separate victim of theft from her vehicle, police said.

The theft happened earlier the same night from the 600 block of Highland Avenue, not far from the scene of the Seymour Lane burglary, Galusha said. Martin was additionally charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

On Friday afternoon, Martin was arraigned in Peekskill City Court on his burglary charge and was released on his own recognizance due to new bail reform legislation.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Martin was released from police custody. A few minutes after leaving the police lobby, officers witnessed the plate glass entry door to the stationhouse shatter and Martin was seen fleeing south on Nelson Avenue, Galusha said.

Officers caught Martin and he was again arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief, one a Class E felony, the other a Class A misdemeanor.

Martin was arraigned on the new charges and remanded to Westchester County Jail.

