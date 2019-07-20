Man Engaged In Sex Act With Underage, Disabled Victim In Area, Police Say

An area man is behind bars after state police say he engaged in a sexual act with an underage and mentally disabled victim.

State Police arrested the 64-year-old Orange County resident on Friday, July 19.

Charles Sandike, of New Windsor, was charged with criminal sexual act (a felony), sex abuse (sexual contact with an individual less than 17 therefore incapable of consent), and endangering the welfare of a child (both misdemeanors).

Sandike was arraigned in the Town of New Windsor Court and remanded to Orange County Jail on $25,000 bail. He has a return date of Thursday, July 25.

The State Police are asking anyone who had similar interactions or knows of similar acts involving Charles Sandike, please contact the New York State Police, at 845-344-5300. This is an ongoing investigation.

