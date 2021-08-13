Man Drowns While Swimming At Pond In Rockland, Police Say

A man died after jumping into an area pond and then failed to resurface.

The incident took place around 12:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, in Rockland County at the pond located at Memorial Park in Spring Valley.

Spring Valley fire and police responded to the park after receiving a report of a man who was swimming in the water, went under, and never resurfaced, said Spring Valley PD Detective Matt Galli.

The two departments attempted to locate the victim, but were not successful, Galli said.

Dive teams from the Piermont and Thiells fire departments were requested to assist and were able to locate the unresponsive man.

Emergency rescue efforts were administered, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Galli said.

"As part of this ongoing investigation, the Spring Valley Police Department is attempting to locate any witnesses to this incident and anyone who may have information leading to the identity of the victim," Galli said.

The victim is described as being a Hispanic male, believed to be approximately 40 years of age, and lived in Spring Valley.

The public is asked to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845- 356-7400 with any information regarding the incident.

The Spring Valley Police Department thanked the following departments for their assistance:

Spring Valley Fire Department

Piermont Fire Department

Thiells Fire Department

Spring Hill Ambulance

Rockland County Paramedics

Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office

Rockland County Sheriff’s Office

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

