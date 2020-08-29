Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Limit In Clarkstown, Police Say

A man who committed multiple vehicle and traffic violations was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit, according to state police.

Fairfield County resident Javier Gonzalez, of Danbury, 56, was pulled over in Rockland County at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, in Clarkstown, according to state police.

Gonzalez was charged with the misdemeanor of aggravated driving while intoxicated, along with several violations.

He was released to a sober third party, and will appear in the Town of Clarkstown court next month.

