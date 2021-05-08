Man Drove Drunk With BAC Three Times Legal Limit In Greenburgh, Police Say

A Westchester man has been accused of driving drunk at three times the legal limit.

Martinez Maldonado, age 40, of White Plains, was arrested on Sunday, May 2, around 1 a.m., after being stopped by New York State Police on 1-87 in the town of Greenburgh, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, was stopped for a traffic violation in the town of Greenburgh. When troopers talked with Maldonado they realized he was under the influence and taken into custody.

A check of his blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.28 percent or more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, she said.

Maldonado was charged with aggravated DWI and turned over to a sober third party.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.