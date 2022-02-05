Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Drove Drunk On I-87 With BAC Twice Limit, Child In Vehicle, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 45-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove on I-87 with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit and two children in the car.
Police found a car that had run out of gas in the Ulster County town of New Paltz at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, New York State Police reported. 

Troopers determined that the driver, identified as Eric Ramos, of New York City, was intoxicated and had a suspended license, State Police said. 

Police said there were two 13-year-old children in the car.

Ramos was arrested and found to have a BAC of .18 percent, police reported.

The children were turned over to a family member after they were driven to the station, authorities said.

State Police said Ramos was charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated 
  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated
  • Two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle

Ramos was released to a sober third party and is set to appear in court on March 1, authorities reported.

