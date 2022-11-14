Man Driving Drunk, Recklessly Nearly Hits Patrol Cruiser In Hudson Valley, Authorities Says

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for alleged DWI and reckless driving after almost hitting a sheriff's patrol vehicle and a deputy.

Ulster County resident Jalen Allen, age 25, of Kingston, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 12 around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office were conducting a traffic stop on Route 32 in Tillson when Allen's vehicle, traveling north, passed the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and almost struck the patrol vehicle and deputy, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said.

Allen was stopped on Route 32 near the Rosendale Recreation Center and found to be driving under the influence, police said.

He was arrested and charged:

DWI

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Allen was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Rosendale Court at a later date.

