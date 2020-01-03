Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Driving Drunk Injures Officer During Arrest In Rockland, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Orangetown Police headquarters.
Orangetown Police headquarters. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police

A 36-year-old man who was allegedly driving drunk is facing a host of charges after a motor vehicle stop turned violent, resulting in an injury to a police officer in the area.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 28 at about 2 a.m. in Nyack.

The Orangetown Police Officer had stopped a 2004 Lincoln four-door sedan for violations of state vehicle and traffic law.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyrell Bridgers, of Spring Valley, appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.

A check of Bridgers' driver’s license also revealed it was suspended, police said.

After being instructed to exit the motor vehicle, Bridgers refused to exit the motor vehicle and resisted arrest.

Bridgers was placed under arrest and transported to OPD headquarters where he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

One Orangetown Police Officer was injured during the arrest.

Bridgers was charged with:

  • second-degree assault  (felony),
  • resisting arrest (misdemeanor), obstructing
  • second-degree governmental administration  (misdemeanor),
  • disorderly conduct (violation),
  • second-degree harassment  (violation),
  • driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)
  • and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Bridgers was arraigned in Nyack Justice Court and was remanded to Rockland County Jail.

