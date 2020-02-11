Contact Us
Man Disseminated Nude Photos Without Permission, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an Ulster man for allegedly disseminating nude photos without permission.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly disseminating nude photos without permission.

Ulster County resident Michael Redding, of Lloyd, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and charged with two counts of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that Redding disseminated nude photos that he obtained without permission of the persons involved, Nevel said.

Redding was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ulster Court on Feb. 25, and an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Court on Feb. 26.

