Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Man Dies After Vehicle Falls Off Overpass In Nanuet

A man died after his car fell from an overpass in the area.
The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, June 13 in Rockland County.

When Clarkstown Police arrived at the scene in Nanuet, they discovered the overturned vehicle in the eastbound lane near the median on Route 59. The sole passenger was declared dead at the scene.

Police say they believe the vehicle fell off the Route 304 overpass onto Route 59.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

