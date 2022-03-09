Man Dies After Rescuing Grandkids In Hudson Valley House Fire, Police Say

An area grandfather died after saving his two grandchildren from a fire that destroyed a Hudson Valley home.
The fire broke out in Putnam County around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at a home on Scarsdale Road in Lake Carmel, a hamlet in the town of Kent.
Arriving firefighters and police found two small children outside the burning building, said the Kent Police Department.
A 65-year-old man was found inside the burning home and was transported to Putnam Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The children, who were reportedly thrown out a window to safety, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the man who died has not been released pending notification of family members.
Multiple fire departments responded to assist including:
- Kent Fire Department
- Carmel Fire Department
- Patterson Fire Department
- Brewster Fire Department
- Mahopac Fire Department
- Mahopac Falls Fire Department
- Carmel Ambulance
- Putnam Paramedics
The New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.
