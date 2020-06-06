Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Potter Avenue and Pierce Street in New Rochelle.
Potter Avenue and Pierce Street in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect fleeing on foot after a traffic stop was shot and killed by a police officer in Westchester County.

It happened on Friday, June 5 just before 11 p.m.

That's when two uniformed New Rochelle police officers conducted the stop of the vehicle, whose driver had committed several vehicle and traffic law violations, said Captain Cosma Costa of the New Rochelle PD.

The stop was conducted in the area of Potter Avenue and Pierce Street.

Immediately after stopping, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Costa.

After a brief foot pursuit, one of the officers fired his Taser, a struggle ensued and the man displayed a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers and attempted to fire, Costa said.

The officer discharged his duty weapon at the man, striking him once, Costa said.

Officers rendered medical assistance to the man, who was pronounced dead while being transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Rochelle Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Office of the Attorney General.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

