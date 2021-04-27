Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Man Dies After Jumping From Bridge In Area

Kathy Reakes
A Wappinger man was killed when jumped from the Walkway Over the Hudson bridge.
A Wappinger man was killed when jumped from the Walkway Over the Hudson bridge. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A local man was killed after he jumped from an area bridge.

The incident took place around 6:05 p.m., Saturday, April 24 in Dutchess County when 37-year-old Brendan J. Paredes, of Wappinger, jumped from the bridge on the Walkway Over the Hudson in the City of Poughkeepsie, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

State Police, New York State Park Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department all responded to the bridge in an attempt to rescue Paredes, Hicks said.

Paredes' body was recovered around 6:30 p.m., by the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, he said.

 No signs of foul play have been discovered.

