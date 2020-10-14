Man Dies After Jumping From Bear Mountain Bridge, State Police Say

A man drove to Bear Mountain Bridge and committed suicide by leaping off the edge, said State Police, leaving his vehicle parked on the structure facing west with its hazard lights flashing.

According to police, the body of the unidentified person was discovered floating in the Hudson River at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 by an officer investigating the unoccupied vehicle.

The body was recovered by members of the Stony Point Fire Department, according to police.

The bridge was not closed during the police investigation.

