Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.
Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Northern Westchester. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

It happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Crompond Road and Lafayette Avenue in the town of Cortlandt.

When police arrrived, Peekskill Emergency Medical Services was already on scene rendering aid to the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and transported to Hudson Valley Hospital, state police said. 

The man later identified as Edwin G. Merchan Tenemea, age 34, of Peekskill, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An initial investigation determined a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Crompond Road and struck Edwin Merchan Tenemea who was walking in the westbound lane.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.