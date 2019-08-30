Man Damages Victim's Vehicle During ShopRite Fight In Rockland, Police Say

A 65-year-old man has been charged after police say he damaged a vehicle during an altercation at a grocery store in Rockland.

Stony Point Police say they received a report of a physical altercation taking place at ShopRite in Stony Point on Holt Drive on Monday, Aug. 12 around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Richard Gizzi, 65, of Stony Point, also notified officers of his involvement in an argument with an acquaintance at the same location, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that Gizzi punched the victim’s vehicle and caused damage, police say.

Gizzi was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was processed, released and is scheduled to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

