Man Critical After Lighting Himself On Fire Near Hudson River, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The MidHudson Bridge from Victor C. Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie.
The MidHudson Bridge from Victor C. Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A man is in critical condition after pouring gasoline all over himself and setting himself on fire at an area park overlooking the Hudson River.

The incident took place around 2:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, in Dutchess County at Waryas Park in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

According to Clark, city 911 received multiple calls reporting a man set himself on fire near the shore at the park.

Responding officers found the victim, a 31-year-old Wappinger Falls man, with severe burns to his head, back, and arms, Clark said.

Several City of Poughkeepsie Department of Public Works employees who were working in the park reported the man walked to the shore poured gas on himself and then lit himself on fire, he added. 

The workers ran over and using water from the Hudson River were able to extinguish the fire. 

The man was then treated at the scene by EMS and City Fire personnel and transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

