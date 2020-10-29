Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: DEA Agent Shoots Man While Attempting To Serve Gun-Related Federal Warrant At Rockland Hotel
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Theft Of Copper Piping From Numerous Area Homes

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County man was charged in connection with numerous residential burglaries.
An Ulster County man was charged in connection with numerous residential burglaries. Photo Credit: Pixabay

One person has been arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries that involved the theft of copper piping.

Ulster County resident Eric Morgan, 30, of Modena, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 28 by detectives with the New Paltz Police Department for the burglaries that occurred in both the Village and Town of New Paltz between Sept. 13 and Oct. 23, said New Paltz Police Lt. Scott Butler.

Morgan was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief, following a month-long investigation, Butler said.

Following his arrest, Morgan was transported to the New Paltz Police Department where he was processed by all three agencies.

He was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail with no bail due to his previous felony convictions in the state.

The investigation included the New Paltz Police Department, Town of Plattekill Police Department, Town of Lloyd Police Department, Town of Marlborough Police Department, and the New York State Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.